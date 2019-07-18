Here at 420 Cali Rx, we offer a holistic way to improve your quality of life. Are you suffering from any form of chronic pain, insomnia, headaches, back pain, glaucoma, cancer, fibromyalgia, arthritis, neuropathy, or muscle spasms? If the answer is "YES" and you are tired of taking a lot of prescription medication with all those side effects, then medical marijuana might be for you! At 420 Cali Rx, a California licensed physician will evaluate your medical conditions and provide a legal medical cannabis card recommendation. We offer 24-hour phone and online verification for all of our patients. Your evaluation with OUR physicians is completely confidential and safe. You are protected by HIPAA laws at all times. If, for some reason, you don't qualify for a medical cannabis card recommendation, your evaluation will be completely FREE! We offer Discounts at 4:20, family discount, friend discount, and Review on social media Discount!