Get your recommendation ONLINE through our website or visit out office! $25 - any doctor’s renewals; $35 - new patients; $150 - cultivation license. Only 15-20 mins wait time for an office visit 420 Evaluations specializes in providing Medical Marijuana Evaluation, Marijuana ID Card, Cultivation License, Doctor's Recommendation, treatment plan, 24/7 patient verification and medical support for all patients in a safe and confidential environment in Los Angeles: · Safe and confidential location · Medical marijuana evaluations by physician · Caring and understanding medical staff · High quality plastic ID cards · 24 hour online verification · Appointments or walk-ins welcome SERVICES Our qualified, courteous, and attentive staff provides recommendations for the legal use of Medical Cannabis to patients suffering from serious medical conditions that is recognized throughout California. We provide Collectives and Law Enforcement with a reliable verification system that is HIPPA compliant, protecting the privacy of all patients. Our Physicians are certified by the California Medical Board are in full compliance with the California Medical Association Guidelines regarding Medical Cannabis. Qualified patients receive free 24/7 Online verifications in addition to voice verification. OUR LOW PRICES We offer extremely competitive prices: $25 for any doctor’s renewals and $35 for new patients Pricing: New Patient: $35 Patient Renewal: $25 Cultivation License: $200 (3lb), $400 (6lb) valid for 12 months