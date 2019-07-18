Tacoma Medi-Solutions
Logo for Tacoma Medi-Solutions
CLINIC

Tacoma Medi-Solutions

University Place, WA
2306.2 miles away
aboutdirectionscall

About this clinic

Tacoma Medi-Solutions

Located in Suite 205 in the Plaza West Building.

Leafly member since 2019

Followers: 20
7406 27th St W, Suite 205, Suite #205, University Place, WA
Send a message
Call 1-800-414-2202
Veteran discount24/7 verification

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
10am - 3pm
monday
10am - 3pm
tuesday
10am - 3pm
wednesday
10am - 3pm
thursday
10am - 3pm
friday
10am - 3pm
saturday
10am - 3pm

Promotions at Tacoma Medi-Solutions

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Tacoma Medi-Solutions

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of Tacoma Medi-Solutions

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.