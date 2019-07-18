About this clinic
Tacoma Medi-Solutions
Leafly member since 2019
Followers: 20
7406 27th St W, Suite 205, Suite #205, University Place, WA
Veteran discount24/7 verification
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
10am - 3pm
monday
10am - 3pm
tuesday
10am - 3pm
wednesday
10am - 3pm
thursday
10am - 3pm
friday
10am - 3pm
saturday
10am - 3pm
Promotions at Tacoma Medi-Solutions
Updates from Tacoma Medi-Solutions
0 Reviews of Tacoma Medi-Solutions
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.