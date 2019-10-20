Extremely disappointed! Would give zero stars if it were allowed! I certified through AEAZ last February, and was quite pleased with their service - even gave their name as a referral to several friends. This year, I made my appointment a month ago just by using their website. On Friday, 02/21/2020, I show up for my appointment to find the location locked and shuttered, with a "For Rent" sign in the window. When you call the number for the location, you get a "text us and we will be right back to you!" Texted, and still have not received an answer over 24 hours later. After 20 minutes of waiting around for an answer (or to see if anyone showed up, since I had been early for my appointment), I decided to leave. I was walking away, another individual pulled up and, upon seeing the sign in the window, asked what was going on. Apparently, he had just been there within the last week, and they messed up his recertification! He was royally pissed! I know that they have two other locations, and I do not know the status of those, but I would be very suspect of a place that closes a location without ANY warning to the patients who had appointments!