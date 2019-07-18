Now offering 3-4 clinics a month. The total cost of a doctor visit, with current medical records, is only $160. Or, if you haven't seen a doctor recently, our doctor can provide an extended evaluation, for a total cost of $275. Give us a call to schedule an appointment that fits your needs. Pricing: $50 Deposit to schedule your appointment $110 Balance due at medical appointment (with medical records) $225 Balance due at medical appoinmtment (for extended evaluation)