Alternative Weed Therapy is a Family Medical Office that specializes is treating patients with the use of medical marijuana. Alternative Weed Therapy was founded in order to advocate for patients who qualify and want to be treated with medical cannabis to alleviate their symptoms. Dr William Steck is a family medical practitioner that acts as a Marijuana Doctor in New Jersey. At Alternative Weed Therapy, a medical doctor performs evaluations for the New Jersey Medical Marijuana Program (NJMMP) Dr Steck and his staff keep up to date on all medical marijuana research studies, resources, and attend conferences. Alternative Weed Therapy utilizes and teaches the different techniques used to treat with THC products. During a consultation at Alternative Weed Therapy, you will be provided with the best ways to use medical marijuana, in addition the resources needed to choose the best strains to control certain symptoms. The staff at Alternative Weed Therapy is very patient and willing to spend the time with patients to make sure they completely understand the process. In order to qualify for a recommendation to get a medical marijuana card in New Jersey, you must have an approved medical condition or symptoms for which the medicinal use of marijuana is appropriate. If at the end of the new patient evaluation, Dr Steck feels that the patient does not qualify to continue, you will not be charged for the appointment. Below is a list of qualifying conditions, symptoms, or side effects for which medicinal marijuana has been approved in New Jersey: Anxiety Chronic Pain of the Visceral Origin Chronic Pain Related to Musculoskeletal Disorders Migraine Tourette's Syndrome Seizure disorder, including epilepsy if resistant to conventional therapy Intractable skeletal spasticity if resistant to conventional therapy Glaucoma if resistant to conventional therapy Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis Multiple sclerosis Terminal Cancer Muscular Dystrophy Inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn's disease Terminal illness with prognosis of less than 12 months to live Severe or Chronic pain, severe nausea or vomiting, cachexia or wasting syndrome which result from the condition or treatment of: Positive status for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), acquired immune deficiency syndrome, or cancer Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Opioid Use Disorder, as an adjunct to medication assisted therapy If you have a qualifying condition and would like to become a patient, the first step is booking an appointment. At the new patient evaluation, Dr William Steck will consult with you, take a medical history, discuss any information you provided, and perform an exam. If at the end of the appointment you qualify to continue, you will be scheduled for a follow-up the following week. At that appointment we will provide you with a unique reference number that you will use to complete the state registration by proving to New Jersey that you are a NJ resident. Once the state reviews your residency, your card will be mailed to you directly. If for any reason the doctor feels that you do not qualify to continue during the new patient evaluation, you will not be charged for the appointment. Before you leave the office and complete the registration process, you will meet with a Marijuana Consultant who will provide you with resources to help pick the best strains, dispensary location information, and ways to track your use and progress. If you would like assistance in completing the registration online at our office, the staff would be delighted to help you. In addition, the Marijuana Consultant provides you an additional resource for information when your doctor or dispensary are unavailable . Feel free to contact the staff at Alternative Weed Therapy for any questions, concerns or to schedule your new patient evaluation.