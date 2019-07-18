About this clinic
American Medical Clinic
Doctor certification includes 2 years of Check-Ups to establish the Doctor / Patient Bono-fide relationship required by State Law, every 90 Days. Exclusive Membership to the AMMA with special Member Discounts. LCOP Learning Center and Orientation Program {Know the Law} Professional Doctor's Clinic for Safe Access Complete Medical File access Support for the Michigan Medical Marihuana Program Pricing: $150.00
ADA accessibleVeteran discountWalk-ins welcome24/7 verificationWallet-sized authorizationsOffers physical cards
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
12pm - 6pm
tuesday
12pm - 6pm
wednesday
12pm - 6pm
thursday
12pm - 7:30pm
friday
12pm - 6pm
saturday
12pm - 6pm
TimeSame dayPaymentDebit
Open until 6pm ET
2 Reviews of American Medical Clinic
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
j........y
September 27, 2021
A........I
September 11, 2019