ARCannabis Clinic Texas is dedicated to providing exceptional medical marijuana prescription services in the state. Through our telehealth services, patients can easily and conveniently receive a prescription for medical marijuana from the comfort of their own home. As the only company in Texas offering full-service and same-day medical marijuana approvals, we help patients obtain the necessary medical records needed for approval by a certified medical marijuana doctor. Our team of specialized medical marijuana pharmacists is also available to counsel patients on strains, products, and dosages, ensuring that they know exactly what to buy before heading to the dispensary. This helps save them time and money on trial and error. With tens of thousands of Google-verified 5-star reviews, our industry-leading money-back guarantee ensures that patients receive a full refund if our doctors don't approve them for a medical marijuana prescription. Booking an appointment with us is easy and streamlined through our website, where patients can pay online. We also offer price matching and discounts for veterans and first responders. With over 200,000 patients already approved for medical marijuana prescriptions through our services, we are ready to help even more people get the care they need. Our services are available 7 days a week, and we serve the entire state of Texas. Short on funds? Don't worry, we offer multiple discounts, including our weekly marijuana prescription visit giveaway program. For more information, simply visit our site and click on "giveaway" on the homepage. Trust ARCannabis Clinic Texas to provide you with the best care and service for your medical marijuana needs.