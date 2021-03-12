About this clinic
Athena Heals (Telemedicine Available for all VA + DC residents)
I'm not a big money-focused corporation. I personally believe in the benefits of plant medicine and I want to help provide access to as many people as possible. The consultation is free (in person or telemedicine) - you only pay if you qualify and decide to follow-through with applying for a card. I'm available afterhours for no extra fee and can help you every step of the way. May you find health and happiness!
200 Longview Dr. - Telemedicine Available, Alexandria, VA
cash acceptedcredit cards accepted
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
12am - 11:59am
monday
12am - 11:59pm
tuesday
12am - 11:59pm
wednesday
12am - 11:59pm
thursday
12am - 11:59pm
friday
12am - 11:59pm
saturday
12am - 11:59pm
Photos of Athena Heals (Telemedicine Available for all VA + DC residents)
3 Reviews of Athena Heals (Telemedicine Available for all VA + DC residents)
T........r
March 12, 2021
Athena is super to work with, provides all the follow on info needed. She was very kind and supportive with everything and made me feel comfortable. She discussed my concerns and was very helpful in telling me about options. The appointment booking and zoom meeting was easy to set up and everything went flawlessly. Her instructions she sent with the certification walks you through the process perfectly. I highly recommend her!
G........e
January 13, 2021
Athena was very informative and helpful throughout the process. I would definitely recommend her to any and everyone.
S........a
December 9, 2020
Athena was really nice and helpful. She answered all my questions without me even asking and had some great suggestions. Got my certificate the same day.