Ayan Wellness
1046 South Florida Avenue, Lakeland, FL
License NPI:1457086985
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedveteran discountwalk-ins welcome
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
Closed
tuesday
10am - 5pm
wednesday
Closed
thursday
10am - 5pm
friday
Closed
saturday
Closed
s........d
October 21, 2022
This is not a dispensary, this is a medical clinic that offers much more than MMJ card evaluations. Actual medical care and so much more. Not a first time user but didn't know all there is to know about MMJ. The Dr and staff were great at explaining and educating how different things affect my health.