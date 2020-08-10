B&B Consulting MA

Our number one goal is to do all we can within the law to improve the quality of life for those who need it most, the patients. B & B's mission is to provide an essential service to those who seek assistance in obtaining a Massachusetts medical marijuana license. Our doctors are required to take continuing medical education in Medical Marijuana and chronic pain. Seeing how laws are continuously being updated and/or modified, we feel it is our duty to provide qualifying patients with updated information on how to enter the program and develop a compassionate relationship with a doctor long into the future. NEW patient: $145 RENEWAL patient: $100