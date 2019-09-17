CLINIC
Benevolent Care
Coral Springs, FL
5.0(2 reviews)
S........n
September 17, 2019
I am very happy! Finally there is someone that knows how to help me. So glad to stop taking some of the drugs that I hate so much. The Dr that I saw was empathetic, professional, knowledgeable and I was very comfortable with him. Finally... There is someone that understands and is willing to help. Thank you so much!
w........B
September 28, 2019
It may feel strange to be shopping for a doctor who can prescribe cannabis to treat and relieve some of your illness. Cannabis is now considered beneficial for a variety of health problems and is a much safer analgesic than other pharmaceutical drugs. Dr. Vivek Tirmal is a certified expert at determining if you are a candidate for medical marijuana treatment. Think of him as your medical consultant. He'll review your health problems with you, discuss options you can consider, and assist with obtaining permission from the Office of Medical Marijuana Use. Like any doctor there is a charge for his consultation, it is reasonable and affordable. Dr. Tirmal's office in Coral Springs is a private place you can openly discuss your medical problems with a compassionate physician. I brought recent blood test records, an MRI interpretation and a list of current medications. To everyone who is going to do this I urge you to be sensible and not overmedicate. In addition to its metabolic benefits the proper amount of cannabinoids can decrease stress, enhance sleep, and restore your enthusiasm for daily living. Ill people seeking to alleviate some of their symptoms and discomfort may find relief using legal medical marijuana and cannabis extracts. Dr. Tirmal's office is located in the Marriott Coral Springs Hotel business park. Building 11555 is located on the end through all the parking lots. I hope you benefit from the positive effect of using medical marijuana to improve your metabolism. Call Dr. Vivek Tirmal today.