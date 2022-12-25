About this clinic
Billings Alternative Wellness
Alternative Wellness Montana provides professional services to patients across the state. We work with professional doctors who do Montana medical card evaluations and renewals. Our doctors are well informed on the uses of cannabis as medicine and care about the patients they serve. We have nearly 15 year of combined experience serving medical marijuana industry.
Leafly member since 2019
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
Closed
monday
12am - 12am
tuesday
12am - 12am
wednesday
12am - 12am
thursday
12am - 12am
friday
12am - 12am
saturday
Closed
1 Review of Billings Alternative Wellness
see all reviews
G........2
December 25, 2022
This is a great place to get your medical marijuana card.