We provide an easy, cost-effective way to obtain a medical marijuana card and receive expert dosing guidance, and support. Our personalized guidance with dosing is what sets us apart from the rest, with ongoing cannabis support! BoorasMD was founded by Dr. Charlie Booras, MD, a Certified Cannabis Physician, with his brother, Peter W. Booras, a Certified Cannabis Consultant with detailed knowledge of all aspects of medicating with cannabis. They have firsthand experience with the beneficial effects of medical marijuana for their father's ALS and mother's diagnosis of Alzheimer's. Charlie and Peter want to share their knowledge and passion for medical cannabis while improving health outcomes for clients with qualified medical conditions. They want to make sure you are well educated regarding exactly what products to use and how to use them. They also want to keep in touch as to how you are doing and measure the benefits of your treatment. If you have tried cannabis in the past and were not able to control the symptoms you were using cannabis to treat, try us. Our dosing guidance have helped many people in the past. Having a facility that will answer the phone and be there for you, is of the upmost importance when titrating your doses.