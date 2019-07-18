About this clinic
Canna-Centers, Oakland
Leafly member since 2019
24/7 verification
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
Closed
monday
Closed
tuesday
12am - 12am
wednesday
12am - 12am
thursday
12am - 12am
friday
12am - 12am
saturday
12am - 12am
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentDebit
Closed until tomorrow at 12am PT
Promotions at Canna-Centers, Oakland
Updates from Canna-Centers, Oakland
0 Reviews of Canna-Centers, Oakland
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.