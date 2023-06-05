Never would I have thought the process would be this easy. I found Shannon on Leafly and I was skeptical because another service was charging like $200 and said I'd need to wait a month for an appointment. When she told me it would be 95$ and she would immediately send me the paperwork I needed to go to a dispensary I didn't believe it. I had a conversation with her over the phone, she approved me, gave me my paperwork, and I was in a dispensary the same day. Simplest process ever and she was super quick and professional. I have been and will continue to recommend her to everyone I know who's been thinking about doing it but, like me, thought the task would be too daunting.