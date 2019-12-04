Cannabis Consultants of Dayton
Cannabis Consultants of Dayton

Kettering, OH
Cannabis Consultants of Dayton

Our mission is to improve the quality of life and sense of well-being of our patients through the use of medical marijuana. Our doctors and staff at Cannabis Consultants of Dayton are dedicated to our patients. With seasoned medical professionals on staff, we offer personalized care, prompt response times, and over 30 years of industry knowledge.

3080 Ackerman Blvd, Ste 205, Kettering, OH
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedADA accessibleVeteran owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 5pm
tuesday
9am - 5pm
wednesday
9am - 1pm
thursday
9am - 5pm
friday
9am - 5pm
saturday
Closed

