CLINIC
Cannabis Doc - New Port Richey
New Port Richey, FL
5.0
(
1 reviews
)
1 Review of Cannabis Doc - New Port Richey
5.0
(
1
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
December 8, 2020
D........7
Happy with everything and the folder full of dispensary info helped me be able to choose the nearest & best dispensary for what I was looking for.
Cannabis Doc - New Port Richey