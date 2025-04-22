Our certified medical marijuana doctors put your healing needs first. We are proud to provide a high quality level of customer service, medical experience, and commitment to health & wellness to all our patients. Our goal is to make you feel better as quickly as possible. With years of experience, our medical team will assess you and create a custom recovery plan that is right for you. We strive to help you improve your quality of life, achieve your wellness goals, and heal your body so you can live your best life! Looking for a marijuana doctor near you? Cannabis Doc serves: Anna Maria, Apollo Beach, Bayonet Point, Bayshore Gardens, Bloomingdale, Bradenton, Brandon, Brooksville, Bushnell, Carrollwood, Channelside, Citrus Park, Clearwater, Crystal River, Dade City, Davis Island, Dunedin, East Lake Park, Ellenton, Fair Oaks, Fish Hawk, Fruitville, Gandy, Gibsonton, Hyde Park, Hudson, Jasmine Estates, Keystone, Lake Magdalene, Lakeland, Lakewood Ranch, Land O Lakes, Lutz, Mulberry, New Port Richey, New Tampa, North Tampa, Northdale, Odessa, Oldsmar, Palm Harbor, Palm River-Clair Mel, Palma Ceia, Palmetto, Parrish, Plant City, Port Richey, Progress Village, Ridge Manor, Riverview, Ruskin, Safety Harbor, Sarasota, Sarasota Springs, Seffner, Seminole Heights, San Antonio, Seven Springs, Shady Hills, Siesta Key, South Bradenton, South Tampa, Spring Hill, St Leo, St Petersburg, Sun Bay, Sun City Center, Tampa, Tarpon Springs, Temple Terrace, Thonotosassa, Town N Country, Trinity, University of South Florida, University of Tampa, Valrico, Virginia Park, Wimauma, Wesley Chapel, Westchase, Westshore, Ybor City, and Zephyrhills.