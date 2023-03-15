Cannabis Doc - Citrus Park
Cannabis Doc - Citrus Park
clinic

Cannabis Doc - Citrus Park

TampaFlorida
811.7 miles away

About this clinic

Cannabis Doc - Citrus Park

RISK FREE: Money-back guarantee if you do not receive a medical marijuana recommendation. At Cannabis Doc we offer same day approvals and have approved over 10,000+ patients in Florida. We are happy to be able to offer some of the lowest prices for medical marijuana certifications in the Tampa Bay area. Our certified doctors and staff will make your experience with us Simple, Fast, & Friendly. Feel free to give our friendly staff a call if you have any questions or concerns about qualifying for your medical marijuana card.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 2
8337 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL
Send a message
Call 813-501-4777
Visit website
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedADA accesibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 5pm
tuesday
9am - 5pm
wednesday
9am - 5pm
thursday
9am - 5pm
friday
9am - 5pm
saturday
9am - 5pm

Photos of Cannabis Doc - Citrus Park

Show all photos

1 Review of Cannabis Doc - Citrus Park

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere