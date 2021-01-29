CannabisMD TeleMed - Portsmouth
clinic

Norfolk, Virginia
165.6 miles away

About this clinic

$89-$99 Medical Marijuana Card evaluations! Conducted entirely online. Over 99% approval rating. Free is you are not approved! Over 2,000 5-Star Reviews on Google, Trustpilot, Leafly, and the Better Business Bureau. ALL MEDICAL CONDITIONS are considered by the physicians! We service the ENTIRE STATE of Virginia. Appointments are conducted virtually using your phone, tablet, or computer from the comfort of your home. Everything from patient intake, seeing the doctor, receiving a diagnosis, and receiving your Virginia medical cannabis card certification is conducted electronically. Same day appointment available! Appointments available during the week, in the evenings, and on the weekends. We also assist with the process of receiving your medical cannabis card after you receive a medical cannabis certification from our physician. Schedule an appointment today on our website or call/text us at 804-893-5068. If you are a resident of Virginia and you want the relief that medical cannabis can offer then please reach out to us so we can help you through the process. Our providers are licensed with the Virginia Board of Medicine and registered with the Virginia Board of Pharmacy to issue written certifications for Virginia's Medical Marijuana Program so patients can obtain their Virginia Medical Marijuana Cards!

Leafly member since 2021

Followers: 25
500 East Main Street, FL 16, Norfolk, VA
Credit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedADA accessible24/7 verification

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
8am - 8pm
monday
8am - 8pm
tuesday
8am - 8pm
wednesday
8am - 8pm
thursday
8am - 8pm
friday
8am - 8pm
saturday
8am - 8pm

Photos of CannabisMD TeleMed - Portsmouth

9 Reviews of CannabisMD TeleMed - Portsmouth

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
