5.0(20)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
H........3
May 11, 2021
I liked how my appointment was on time. Very professional!
T........d
April 21, 2021
10 minute process. Professional and courteous. Great experience overall.
m........2
March 21, 2021
Wonderful experience. Very professional and friendly staff. I saw Samana Lakhani and she made sure our visit was thorough to ensure that I was receiving the care that I felt I deserved for my chronic condition.
r........z
March 16, 2021
Very professional and friendly staff. Very knowledgeable and informative on what to do and what not to do.
f........m
March 8, 2021
I was anxious about my appointment and Dr. Fiore was knowledgeable and helped me feel more comfortable. When I needed assistance nearly a month after my appointment they responded within MINUTES which is such a rarity nowadays. Highly recommend.
P........e
March 22, 2021
Extremely helpful
p........n
March 31, 2021
I had my telehealth appointment this morning with Dr. Kent Natapraya. I was very anxious before my appointment not knowing what to expect. I have been in doctors care for the past 22 months, have had recent surgery and have used the same primary for 12 years. I was more comfortable with Dr Natapraya then any doctor I have been seeing. It was refreshing to speak with a medical professional that I could be 100% totally honest with without judgement. If you are considering taking steps toward ensuring a healthy future free from the fog of what other doctors try to give you.... all I can say is do it. You will be glad you did. Best decision for my health I have made in a long time.
e........4
March 20, 2021
This was a video interview and the person who I talked to was awesome. She walked me right through the process and we were done in no time. I think we spent more tame talking about similar experiences we have had medically than we did on the interview. She put me well at ease.
m........9
July 26, 2021
I was drawn to this company from the start, mostly because of how they explained the application process online, step by step. Their staff was extremely helpful and friendly; I would certainly recommend them. I am happy that I have completed the application process, and am looking forward to receiving my card. Thank you, CannabisMD Telemed ! You are much appreciated.
r........k
March 5, 2021
Great overall experience, had a few questions, but they literally walked me through everything. Wouldn't go anywhere else!
m........2
April 15, 2021
Had an awesome experience. Really awesome place and highly trusted 9000 starsssssssssss!!!!!
e........s
April 25, 2021
From scheduling my appointment to ending my consulting was very smooth and professional. Information is provided before and after the consulting as well. I would definitely recommend TeleMed to all of my friends.
t........k
July 19, 2021
Everything was well laid out and Christa Guided me through the whole process and was caring, professional and a pleasure to deal with. I highly recommend telemed for your future needs.
g........2
July 8, 2021
I conducted a Tele-visit Tuesday 7/6. It was well planned, well laid out, and handled in a most effective professional manner. I am a previous holder of the VA MMJ card, and they handled my renewal physician authorization quickly and thoroughly online. I highly recommend this method and TeleMed service. I plan to handle my renewal process with them each and every year.
j........z
March 31, 2021
Hi: I had my consult this morning with Kent Natapraya, and it was very smooth and professional. From my first call to the front desk to learn about the service to the helpful follow-up emails, to my consult this morning, everything was really professional and thorough. Excellent value. If/when anyone asks me for referrals to a source of evaluation for medical cannibas, Cannibas MD Telemed will be the first resource I suggest.
l........e
April 8, 2021
TeleMed made my first visit so easy. Great information sent right away.
f........7
May 23, 2023
Super professional and efficient. Mary Cox was great at evaluating and explaining next steps. Highly recommend!
v........n
March 18, 2021
very professional and easy to talk to. Extremely helpful staff!
L........1
March 9, 2021
I was nervous at first but after reading how painless it was on the Vanorml website I decided to look into it. This was a same day appointment. My video only worked for a minute but they worked with me and we got the appointment done. They made the process simple while also being informative. I’d definitely recommend.
V........t
July 23, 2021
The whole process was well orchestrated. The professionals were knowledgeable, professional, and personable. I am satisfied with this organization overall.