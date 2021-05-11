I had my telehealth appointment this morning with Dr. Kent Natapraya. I was very anxious before my appointment not knowing what to expect. I have been in doctors care for the past 22 months, have had recent surgery and have used the same primary for 12 years. I was more comfortable with Dr Natapraya then any doctor I have been seeing. It was refreshing to speak with a medical professional that I could be 100% totally honest with without judgement. If you are considering taking steps toward ensuring a healthy future free from the fog of what other doctors try to give you.... all I can say is do it. You will be glad you did. Best decision for my health I have made in a long time.