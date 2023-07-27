10 Reviews of CannabisMD TeleMed - Charlottesville
5.0(10)
a........n
July 27, 2023
I read many reviews prior to scheduling my appointment with Mary. After a recent hospitalization and terrible experience with the narcotics prescribed, I wanted to try natural medicine. The appointment was very easy to schedule, we reviewed the reasons I was requesting access, and was given time to ask all the questions I have. I am so happy to support a family-owned business based in Virginia!
G........l
March 26, 2022
I had a pleasant interview with Christa. She was very kind, and supportive of my current and any future issues that I may need help with. The appointment was less than 10 minutes, and instructions of how to fill out the application, submit your documents, and pay the fee were very simple! Highly recommend!! Thanks again!!
a........b
April 28, 2022
I highly recommend you use CannabisMD TeleMed. Amazing experience. I really didn’t understand the process of getting a medical card but Dr. Carter explained every step. He was genuinely interested in helping me and not just trying to hand out licenses like some other providers do. The whole process was simple. Everything I had to do was explained to me and they even have a walk through video of how to do it. I was able to book a appointment that fit right into my work schedule. They offer virtual appointments so you don’t have to take off work. 10/10
S........U
March 4, 2023
Great service
k........s
July 29, 2023
I was recommended this company by a friend that works for a dispensary in VA and I’m so glad that she recommended them. The doctors are knowledgeable, professional, and understanding. The zoom process is so convenient. They also charge less than any other place I have found. They make the process as simple as possible, their follow up emails are amazing. I’ve been using them for a few years now & will continue to do so!!! Not sponsored or affiliated (lol but for real)
A........9
February 4, 2022
My visit was with Mary, she was super friendly and very informative. They make sure you know what to do and make the process a total breeze.
m........5
July 2, 2023
They were very kind and helpful. The process was easy to complete and they were thorough and considerate. I appreciate their guidance and consideration as I had no idea what I was doing. I would highly recommend using them again.
o........n
May 25, 2022
The right medicine for most ailments
R........b
May 3, 2023
My visit with Kent was brief, pleasant, and resulted in my med card! We discussed my prior Rx and cannabis histories, and he answered any questions I had. I’d held off on applying for a Cannabis Certificate for years because the process was daunting, but this experience could not have gone better! Scheduled my appointment fewer than 24 hours ago and am now able to access the MEDICINE we all deserve. I highly recommend this company!
p........0
March 11, 2022
Mary was professional, friendly and the entire process was quick and easy. Very pleased with the service I received and on a Sunday! Wow!