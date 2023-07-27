I highly recommend you use CannabisMD TeleMed. Amazing experience. I really didn’t understand the process of getting a medical card but Dr. Carter explained every step. He was genuinely interested in helping me and not just trying to hand out licenses like some other providers do. The whole process was simple. Everything I had to do was explained to me and they even have a walk through video of how to do it. I was able to book a appointment that fit right into my work schedule. They offer virtual appointments so you don’t have to take off work. 10/10