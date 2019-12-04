About this clinic
CannaConciergePC
CannaConciergePC offers MMJ Recommendations in or out of office and offers extended hours by appointment. We want your Cannabis experience to be smooth, relaxed and efficient. We can help with any aspect of the process. We see pediatrics and adults and have experience in pain management and Cannabis Medicine.
Leafly member since 2019
Followers: 2
1 Florida Park Dr N Suite 204, Palm Coast, FL
ADA accessibleVeteran discountWalk-ins welcome24/7 verificationMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 4pm
tuesday
9am - 4pm
wednesday
9am - 4pm
thursday
9am - 4pm
friday
9am - 4pm
saturday
Closed
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentDebit
Closed until 9am ET
Promotions at CannaConciergePC
Updates from CannaConciergePC
0 Reviews of CannaConciergePC
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.