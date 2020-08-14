There's a reason CannaMD sounds familiar: We're Florida's top medical marijuana doctors and one of the state's leading sources for medical marijuana news and research updates! Focused on evidence-based application of medical cannabis research, CannaMD offers a streamlined pre-qualification process, allowing patients to spend more one-on-one time with physicians. Interested in learning more? Visit CannaMD.com to download our FREE e-book outlining everything you need to know about medical marijuana! Looking for cannabis news and research studies? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @MyCannaMD! And don't forget to sign up for our newsletter: At CannaMD, we're committed to helping patients gain access to medical marijuana AND cutting-edge information! Questions? We're only a call away: (407) 863-4201! THE BASICS Before purchasing cannabis from a medical marijuana treatment center (or dispensary), Florida patients must first qualify for a medical marijuana certification; CannaMD provides qualified patients with the state-required recommendation to complete this process. WHAT CONDITIONS QUALIFY? According to Florida law, the following conditions qualify for medical marijuana treatment in the state: ALS Cancer Crohn's Disease Epilepsy Glaucoma HIV/AIDS Multiple Sclerosis Parkinson's Disease PTSD In addition to the qualifying conditions above, Senate Bill 8A allows for treatment of other "diagnosable, debilitating conditions of like, kind, or class," as well as terminal conditions (diagnosed by a physician other than the physician issuing certification) and chronic nonmalignant pain (defined as pain caused by a qualifying medical condition that persists beyond the usual course of that condition). While not exhaustive, CannaMD currently treats the following conditions: ADHD Alcoholism Alzheimer’s Anorexia Anxiety Arthritis (Other) Asperger Syndrome Autism Chronic Pain Cerebral Palsy Chemotherapy Side Effects Dementia Depression Diabetes Dystonia Endometriosis Fibromyalgia Essential Tremor (Kinetic) Hepatitis C Hyperemesis Inflammatory Bowel Disease Insomnia Irritable Bowel Syndrome Lyme Disease Meniere’s Disease Migraine Headaches Muscle Spasms Muscular Dystrophy Myasthenia Gravis (MG) Nausea Neuropathy Obesity Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Osteoarthritis Ovarian Cysts Overweight Psoriasis Radiation Therapy Side Effects Restless Leg Syndrome Rheumatoid Arthritis Seizures Sickle Cell Anemia Spinal Cord Injury Tardive Dyskinesia TMJ Tourette’s Traumatic Brain Injury Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Vertigo Questions? Visit CannaMD.com or give us a call at (407) 863-4201!