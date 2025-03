Greeted by a rainbow Love trumps Hate sign on the door, the entire atmosphere is warm ,caring and inclusive. Dr Carol is warm, funny and knowledgeable. The whole staff made me feel safe and welcomed. She identified and made recommendations for problems I had not even linked to peri menopause. Incorporating traditional and holistic medicine, she spent the time to provide me with a detailed plan forward and information to effectively partner in achieving relief. I now have a quality of life I did not anticipate was still possible. She has worked with my bff with breast cancer and been of immeasurable help to her. All doctors should be this caring! - Sarah M