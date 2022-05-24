This doctor’s office took my money for my renewal in October 2021 and did not apply the 1 year renewal date on my prescription. She is trying to make me pay another fee and told me not to call her phone anymore. She was the most rude. She told me that she will not recertify my prescription although her office made the mistake on my renewal date. This has been a terrible experience for me. I now have to pay again which is twice this year since she didn’t want to correct the mistake that her office made. I am going to report her to the MMCC. I would never go to her for anything.