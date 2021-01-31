My nurse April was wonderful! The appointment was fast, signup and payment was a breeze! You go to their website, choose an appointment, and pay. You get receipts & reminders for when your appointment is, along with a text with a link to your video conference appointment - so you can literally do this any time, anywhere, so long as you set your appointment at least like half an hour ahead of when you’re creating it. My nurse was very nice, asked some health questions, & told me I qualified. She answered my questions, was very helpful, & was very clear that while I would be in the system & they would send me a *digital copy of my medical card, some dispensaries may not accept it before my official state card came in the mail. However the two places I’ve visited in Downeast have not given me any trouble. She also said I would get an email reminder in another year when it was time to renew. My appointment was done in 10 minutes and I was set. They also have options for purchasing a lost card or an official written letter, where you set up an appointment again with your original doctor/nurse practitioner but do not actually do the appointment, they just automatically send your order though you will still get the text reminder... so really it’s all-in-one service for patients & extremely convenient as I was able to get in on a Sunday over a holiday weekend. Very much appreciated, highly recommend, & will be back to use their service again!