Cheapmedcards.com (get your med card online)
Logo for Cheapmedcards.com (get your med card online)
clinic

Cheapmedcards.com (get your med card online)

Long Island, NY
268.9 miles away
aboutdirectionscall

About this clinic

Cheapmedcards.com (get your med card online)

Introduction USE COUPON CODE "MAPS420" for a $10 discount at checkout! GO TO www.cheapmedcards.com and hit APPLY GO TO www.cheapmedcards.com and hit APPLY GO TO www.cheapmedcards.com and hit APPLY THE STATE OF NEW YORK HAS ADDED TO THE LIST OF QUALIFYING CONDITIONS FOR A MEDICAL ID CARD. Which means it is now possible to easily obtain your medical marijuana card online! Any Adult (18+) with health issues can apply! FILL OUT OUR PRE-APPLICATION FORM Simply fill out the basic information, check all the boxes, upload your medical records, and you’re all set. SCHEDULE YOUR ONLINE APPOINTMENT Schedule your online consultation with one of our health professionals, and spend just 15 minutes while they qualify you for your new ID card! GET A MEDICAL MARIJUANA ID CARD After your 15 minute appointment with one of our health professionals, if you qualify, we’ll send you your certification! It’s that easy. Amenities First-Time Patients Free Med Cards for all patients with a terminal illness.

Leafly member since 2019

Followers: 4
Long Island, New York US 11763, Long Island, NY
Send a message
Call 617-990-2523
Visit website
Debit cards acceptedOffers physical cards

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 10pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm

Photos of Cheapmedcards.com (get your med card online)

Promotions at Cheapmedcards.com (get your med card online)

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Cheapmedcards.com (get your med card online)

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of Cheapmedcards.com (get your med card online)

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.