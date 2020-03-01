This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your clinic.
I have been a patient of Dr. Miltenberger may years before medical marijuana was enacted into law. He is great. Wouldn't go to any other doctor. He prescribed medical marijuana for my wife's kidney disease. It helped her with her pain and sleeping.