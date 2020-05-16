This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your clinic.
I drive from Bayonet Point to see Doctor Lipinski and the caring professional staff and I wouldn't go anywhere else! The Doctor is wonderful she spends time during your evaluation to provide valuable educational materials, and listens to me, to ensure I get the maximum benefits from my medicine. Thanks so much my Clearwater Choice Med Group! From a 100% Diabled Veteran who appreciates that level of service.