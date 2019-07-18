Compassion Center - Hillsboro

Compassion Center, founded 2001, originally located in Eugene, Oregon, serves as the oldest federally recognized nonprofit medical cannabis clinic system in the United States, providing professional education, patient advocacy and healthcare innovations to underserved, categorically complex and terminally ill populations. Compassion Center is currently serving 18 states and 2 countries with in-person and telemedicine services, and seeks to lead patients away from disease management and towards wellness optimization, fostering a new way of thriving in harmony with our environments.