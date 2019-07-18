Compassion Center - Hillsboro
Compassion Center - Hillsboro

Hillsboro, OR
Compassion Center, founded 2001, originally located in Eugene, Oregon, serves as the oldest federally recognized nonprofit medical cannabis clinic system in the United States, providing professional education, patient advocacy and healthcare innovations to underserved, categorically complex and terminally ill populations. Compassion Center is currently serving 18 states and 2 countries with in-person and telemedicine services, and seeks to lead patients away from disease management and towards wellness optimization, fostering a new way of thriving in harmony with our environments.

Leafly member since 2019

1915 NE Stucki Ave, Suite 308, Hillsboro, OR
License 31382
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedUFCW discountADA accessibleVeteran discount24/7 verificationWallet-sized authorizationsOffers physical cards

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 5pm
tuesday
9am - 5pm
wednesday
9am - 5pm
thursday
9am - 5pm
friday
Closed
saturday
Closed

