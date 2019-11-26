Compassionate Certification Centers – Carlisle
clinic

Carlisle, Pennsylvania
81.7 miles away

About this clinic

Compassionate Certification Centers is the first U.S. Medical Cannabis Healthcare System, specializing in cannabis medicine. Our carefully selected team of physicians not only inform, educate, and guide patients looking to obtain a Medical Card, but also thoroughly explain treatment plans specific to their needs. CCC's network of convenient healthcare centers provide Medical Marijuana consultations, THC & CBD treatment plans, medical research opportunities, and high-quality CBD products (available in-office or online). The company maintains a nationwide reputation for providing a patient-friendly experience in both a comfortable and supportive environment.

469 East North Street, Carlisle, PA
Debit cards acceptedWalk-ins welcome

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 5pm
tuesday
9am - 5pm
wednesday
9am - 5pm
thursday
9am - 5pm
friday
9am - 5pm
saturday
Closed

