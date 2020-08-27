Patients in Texas who have one or more qualifying health conditions can get access to medical cannabis products. At Compassionate Telemedicine, our physicians help patients become certified by providing the required health evaluation. You can get your Texas medical marijuana certification online with a telemedicine appointment. Whether you live in Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, or anywhere else in Texas, you can see a doctor online right now and get your legal medical marijuana certification. Dr. Allison Kendrick is the founder of Compassionate Telemedicine, the first virtual clinic in Texas dedicated to treating patients with an integrative approach that adds holistic care with medical marijuana to more traditional, pharmaceutical based therapies. Through the use of a virtual clinic, Dr. Kendrick and her colleagues are proud to serve a diverse community of qualified patients under the Compassionate Use Act in Austin Texas and beyond. How Can I Get a Texas Medical Card? Texas doesn't actually have a medical marijuana card. All you need is a qualified physician to give you the recommendation. There are several qualifying health conditions that can make a patient eligible to receive medical marijuana in Texas. Some of the most common symptoms or qualifying health diagnoses include: *Seizure disorder *Diabetic Neuropathy *Terminal Cancer *Autism and other spectrum disorders *ALS *Dementia *MS *CTE - chronic disorder from multiple head injuries *Parkinson’s Disease Cannabis oil that is .05% THC or lower is available for patients registered in the medical marijuana program in Texas (known as the CURT system). In place of a card, patients are given a prescriptions for their cannabis on the CURT system with the Department of Public Safety. Physicians and their patients consult a few times a year to evaluate how the medication is working, and new prescriptions are entered after each visit. Once the patient is established on an effective dose, they typically only renew their prescription once or twice a year. Pre-Visit Requirements: Before You Schedule Your Texas Telemedicine Visit With Us The Compassionate Use Registry of Texas (CURT) has regulations that patients must follow to become registered in the medical cannabis program. There are separate laws for patients over the age of 18 years (adults) and minors who require a designated caregiver. Before you schedule your medical marijuana health evaluation with Compassionate Telemedicine, please make sure you meet the eligibility requirements: Patients must be at least 18 and a permanent resident of the state of Texas. If a patient is under 18 years of age, the patient may require a legal guardian. A patient is diagnosed with a Qualifying Condition as outlined by the Texas Department of Safety. Patients must be evaluated by a qualified physician to determine if the patient would benefit from low-THC cannabis and that the benefits outweigh the risks. If the patient is approved, the patient must be registered to the Compassionate Use Registry of Texas (CURT) by the physician who recommends low-THC cannabis.