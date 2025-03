OK not cool! So you all are aware of the fact everytime a patient looses their doctor we have to transfer and it costs us more money!!! It's almost like you all do it as a funny little game! Well I'll be the one to tell you, it's not funny at all. In fact it's very frustrating for those who use cannibis for REAL Healthcare purposes.. I've emailed! Called! Everything and still no assistance. So can you let me know what's going on please and thank you