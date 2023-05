MY NAME IS DAVID A GORDON MD. I HAVE BEEN DOING MEDICAL CANNABIS FOR 6 YEARS NOW AND AM PASSIONATE ABOUT MEDICAL CANNABIS AND THE POWER TO TREAT MANY VARIED AND CHALLENGING MEDICAL CONDITIONS. I AM A CARDIO-THORACIC SURGEON BY TRAINING AND PRACTICE. I RETIRED DO TO A DISABILITY BUT IN APPROACHING MEDICAL CANNABIS IT HAS RE-IGNITED THE REASONS AS TO WHY I BECAME A HEART SURGEON: TO HELP AND REACH AND PROVIDE THE MOST IMPORTANT CARE THAT I WAS CAPABLE OF TO PATIENTS IN NEED. SINCE I HAVE BEEN ENGAGED IN MEDICAL CANNABIS THAT PASSION WHICH WAS MISSING IN MY RETIREMENT FROM CT SURGERY HAS RETURNED. I HAVE CHOSEN THE TELEHEALTH COMPONENT BECAUSE I FEEL THAT I AM ABLE TO REACH THE MOST PATIENTS IN NEED WITHOUT HAVING TO TRAVEL TO A LOCATION. IN ADDITION, I BELIEVE IN A 1 YEAR CERTIFICATE FOR PATIENTS AND NOT MULTIPLE VISITS OVER THE YEAR TO KEEP THE CERTIFICATE CURRENT. I HAVE A PASSION FOR GENERALIZED ANXIETY AND PTSD AS CANNABIS HAS CHANGED THE LIVES OF SO MANY. WHO SUFFER FROM THOSE CONDITIONS