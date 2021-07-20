20 Reviews of Doc420 - MMJ cards
l........r
July 20, 2021
Reordered my rec card from DOC420 and took advantage of their 50% off sale! I doubled-down and used their new online ordering and delivery for product too! I love this place!
m........n
July 20, 2021
I would 100% recommend this place to a friend and I will definitely shop here again. Didn't realize they were running a 50% off sale, what an incredible deal! Best, fastest, and cheapest service for a rec card I've ever used hands down.
s........r
July 20, 2021
I got 50% off my order! The service is so inexpensive and fast I don't know how everyone in Los Angeles isn't using DOC420's delivery service?!? You've got a lifelong customer!
a........a
July 15, 2021
Recently moved, and so glad I found this place! I love the online process, saved me a lot of time. The staff is very friendly, you can tell they care about helping people. Definitely check this place out.
y........0
July 14, 2021
This company has been around and in business for forever. Trust the professionals, they are one of the first to offer online recs in the state of California. Don't risk it with a fly by night company, these guys are legit. The customer service is top notch, and they're very reasonably priced. There's even online coupon codes available.
n........n
July 14, 2021
I have had my recommendation from this company for the last 7 years while I lived in CA. Now I have moved to Big Bear mountain it's too hard to drive down that far. I'm really happy I tried their online service. Got my rec without leaving my house, Yay! The customer service is unbeatable. I will never go anywhere else and once you get your card here once, you will agree. Thank you for providing the best service! Love you guys.
h........0
July 20, 2021
I saw the 50% off sale in the reviews and thought it was too good to be true until I placed an order. Saved half off of my order! You can place your order online and they'll deliver it to you. This seems too good to be true!
f........p
July 20, 2021
I've been using DOC420 since 2005 and I wouldn't use anyone else. They're the fastest, most professional, and reasonably priced service in the state. I recommend this place to all of my friends and family. And just when I thought it couldn't get any better, they are running a 50% off sale!
j........r
July 15, 2021
I highly recommend the online process. The websites very user friendly. Quick and simple process, no waiting around. Definitely coming back!
i........y
July 20, 2021
Got my rec card on sale for 50% off and was able to save 50% on my delivery. This company is the best, period... and trust me I've used most if not all of the services in the area. Do yourself and trust the professionals, and save some money in the meantime with their 50% off sale.
s........e
July 20, 2021
Just when I thought that DOC420 couldn't get any better for offering rec cards online... they started offering delivery. If that wasn't enough of a reason to use their services, they are currently running a 50% off sale! I wouldn't dream of using another service.
c........3
July 15, 2021
Recommended by a friend, I used the online service through their website. The process was quick and straightforward. I received a receipt right away, and my card came in the mail. No issues and very satisfied with everything.
a........g
July 15, 2021
Found DOC 420 online, and was able to renew my card in minutes. I was even able to print a copy of my recommendation. Very easy and straightforward.
b........n
July 20, 2021
Saved 50% on order! I never write reviews but this is such a great service that I felt compelled to. Get your card delivered to your door and did I mention there's a 50% off sale? I also use their new delivery service. I wish I could give this service 10 stars!
f........m
July 15, 2021
Hands down the best place to get your recommendation or renewal anywhere in California. I have been coming to them since 2005 and every year is fast, efficient and superb customer service. I love that I can get a great service and customer service for all for a terrific low price!
f........s
July 15, 2021
Fast, easy, professional. I had zero issues, and would feel comfortable recommending Doc 420 to friends and family. The website saved me a lot of time.
m........n
July 20, 2021
Saved 50% off on my rec card order! What a fantastic deal! I had a question and their customer service was very prompt and professional. Now I see why they've been in business for over 15 years. So glad I found DOC420! Don't miss out on their 50% off sale! Put the money you saved towards ordering from their online delivery service :)
t........e
July 15, 2021
Getting my card was fast and easy. I used the online process to expedite the process. I was even able to print a copy of my recommendation until my original came in. Great service!
s........r
July 15, 2021
I've been using DOC420 for all of my renewals. You can order online and the temp is ready to use right away while the card arrives. Such an easy process and very reasonably priced. I recommend this place to all of my friends looking for a rec card.
t........r
July 20, 2021
The 50% off sale is a fantastic deal! Fastest, easiest, and cheapest service around. I use DOC420's delivery service as well. I can't recommend this company enough.