About Us: Doctors Of Cannabis (DOC) was founded with the primary focus and mission in mind for providing quality, dependable clinical care for people wishing to explore the many benefits of medical marijuana. * We make obtaining your cannabis card simple and hassle free through: Extensive Availability - Our doctors are available from 8am-11pm, 7 days per week. We work with your schedule! * Flexible Technology -The entire process can be completed with your mobile phone, tablet or computer. * No Strings Attached - We provide free consultations! You only pay for your appointment once you are approved by our licensed Texas medical marijuana doctors. Who We Are: At DOC, our board-certified doctors have helped thousands of individuals suffering from bothersome health conditions understand the benefits of cannabis treatment. We not only offer the highest-quality care, but believe it’s equally as important to help our patients understand how to use medical marijuana safely to experience the relief they are looking for. We understand you may feel nervous or uncomfortable talking to a doctor about marijuana - we hear this a lot. Not to worry, our doctors and staff are well-educated in cannabis care and are non-judgmental. We are here to help you achieve your goals of using medical marijuana. Here’s what to expect when you work with us: 1. Submit your appointment request. 2. You’ll receive a message to complete your registration. 3. Talk to the doctor on your phone, tablet or computer. Texas Fun Facts: The soft drink, Dr. Pepper, was invented in Texas in 1885 by pharmacist Charles Alderton. Texas has the fourth largest wind farm in the world with more than 100,000 acres of turbines. King Ranch is located in southeastern Texas and is the largest ranch in the U.S. covering 825,000 acres. Amarillo has the world’s larges supply of helium and has been called the “Helium Capital of the World”. Former presidents Dwight Eisenhower and Lyndon Johnson were both born in Texas. Things to do after you get your medical card in Texas: The San Antonio River Walk is the most visited attraction in Texas. The 2.5 mile walkway along the San Antonio Rivers has art, museums, food, shopping and more. Try the local cuisine, take a guided boat ride thru the river or enjoy shopping at the various stores and boutiques. A display of 100,000 lights hang from the trees that line the river during the holidays making this one of the best times to visit. Other great attractions in San Antonio include the Alamo, Natural Bridge Caverns and the San Antonio Botanical Gardens. Looking for something a little more laidback? Try the Hamilton Pool Preserve - Dripping Springs. Here you can relax in a natural swimming pool landscaped by a gorgeous grotto located under a 50 foot waterfall in a canyon. You can also go for a hike or bring a picnic and just enjoy the serenity of nature. If you are interested in science be sure and visit the world-famous Space Center Houston museum. This center is owned by NASA and contains more than 400 artifacts for you to explore. Fun activities for all ages can be found at the Moody Gardens in Galveston. The Moody Gardens is made up of pyramid-shaped facilities offering unique and entertaining experiences. Among the things to enjoy is an aquarium with hundreds of marine creatures, 3 and 4 D theaters, water park and even a rainforest pyramid with rare and endangered species of plant and animals. Big Bend National Park is found in Southwest Texas bordering Mexico in the Chihuahuan Desert. This breathtaking park has water, scenic paths and mountains. Enjoy the outdoors while camping, hiking, stargazing and going to the visitor center. Corpus Christi houses the USS Lexington Museum, an aircraft carrier from World War II. You can go on a guided tour of the vessel or do self-guided. Among the many things to do during your visit is an escape room, relive the devastation of the Pearl Harbor bombing, or try your skills out on a flight simulator where you will experience what it is like being a pilot on a warplane.