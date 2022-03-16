About Us: Doctors Of Cannabis (DOC) was founded with the primary focus and mission in mind for providing quality, dependable clinical care for people wishing to explore the many benefits of medical marijuana. * We make obtaining your cannabis card simple and hassle free through: Extensive Availability - Our doctors are available from 8am-11pm, 7 days per week. We work with your schedule! * Flexible Technology -The entire process can be completed with your mobile phone, tablet or computer. * No Strings Attached - We provide free consultations! You only pay for your appointment once you are approved by our licensed Massachusetts medical marijuana doctors. Who We Are: At DOC, our board-certified doctors have helped thousands of individuals suffering from bothersome health conditions understand the benefits of cannabis treatment. We not only offer the highest-quality care, but believe it’s equally as important to help our patients understand how to use medical marijuana safely to experience the relief they are looking for. We understand you may feel nervous or uncomfortable talking to a doctor about marijuana - we hear this a lot. Not to worry, our doctors and staff are well-educated in cannabis care and are non-judgmental. We are here to help you achieve your goals of using medical marijuana. Here’s what to expect when you work with us: 1. Submit your appointment request. 2. You’ll receive a message to complete your registration. 3. Talk to the doctor on your phone, tablet or computer. Massachusetts Fun Facts: The first post office in America opened in 1639 in Boston and Benjamin Franklin was the first postmaster general for the U.S. Boston Common is the oldest public park in the U.S. and officially opened in 1634. It contains 50 acres of land and has been used for speeches, protests, outdoor concerts and more. Dedham, Massachusetts is home to the very first Dunkin Donuts franchise. Dunkin Donuts served 52 varieties of donuts and opened its 100 store in 1963. The chocolate chip cookie was invented in 1930 by the owners of the Toll House Restaurant in Whitman, Massachusetts. Massachusetts is one of the leading producer of cranberries in the nation. There is a lake in Webster, Massachusetts named “Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg”. Try saying that three times! Things to do after you get your medical card in Massachusetts: The Freedom Trail expands three miles with iconic landmarks as it winds through Boston’s old city narrow streets and connects to 16 historic monuments and attractions. The Freedom Trail runs from the Navy Yard in Charleston to the Bottom Common and showcases much of the country’s history. The Museum of Fine Arts is considered one of the very best and most extensive art museums on the planet. Established in B Aston in 1876 it has grown to house close to 500,000 individual pieces of art on display. More than one million visit each year and can view works from the ancient Egyptian era to modern contemporary. If this is not enough, stop by the Norman Rockwell Museum and view the collection of art as well as Mr. Rockwell’s studio where he worked for 25 years. Cape Cod National Seashore is a 43,607 acre National Park with more than 500 miles of beaches spanning throughout the coast of Cape Cod. There you will find dining options, conservation spots, nightlife options and peaceful quiet areas to relax and enjoy the view. It is famous for one of the most romantic things to do in the U.S. To really step back in time, visit the Old Sturbridge Village. Here you will find the rural life from the 1790 to the 1830’s. Browse and explore more than 40 genuine building from this era covering 200 acres. This includes homes, trade shops, meeting houses, a country store, school, working farm, water-powered mills and a bank. Actors wearing period costumes recreate the lives and daily activities of the people during that time by performing acts such as farming, blacksmithing and working with real livestock. For something truly unique and different check out the Bridge of Flowers. Once owned by the Shelburne Falls & Colrain Street Railway, after its closing in 1927 members of the community decided to change the trolly bridge into something beautiful for all to enjoy. The bridge is 400 feet in length and is covered in flora, flowers, shrubs and vines from April to October.