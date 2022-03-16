About Us: Doctors Of Cannabis (DOC) was founded with the primary focus and mission in mind for providing quality, dependable clinical care for people wishing to explore the many benefits of medical marijuana. * We make obtaining your cannabis card simple and hassle free through: Extensive Availability - Our doctors are available from 8am-11pm, 7 days per week. We work with your schedule! * Flexible Technology -The entire process can be completed with your mobile phone, tablet or computer. * No Strings Attached - We provide free consultations! You only pay for your appointment once you are approved by our licensed Maryland medical marijuana doctors. Who We Are: At DOC, our board-certified doctors have helped thousands of individuals suffering from bothersome health conditions understand the benefits of cannabis treatment. We not only offer the highest-quality care, but believe it’s equally as important to help our patients understand how to use medical marijuana safely to experience the relief they are looking for. We understand you may feel nervous or uncomfortable talking to a doctor about marijuana - we hear this a lot. Not to worry, our doctors and staff are well-educated in cannabis care and are non-judgmental. We are here to help you achieve your goals of using medical marijuana. Here’s what to expect when you work with us: 1. Submit your appointment request. 2. You’ll receive a message to complete your registration. 3. Talk to the doctor on your phone, tablet or computer. Maryland Fun Facts: The U.S. National Anthem, The Star Spangled Banner, was written in Maryland by a lawyer and amateur poet, Francis Scott Key. Maryland is sometimes referred to as “Little America” as it has terrain commonly found all over the United States, but not usually in the same place. Maryland has farmland, mountains, sand dunes, forests and beaches. There is something for everyone! Maryland opened the first public school in the United States in1696. The famous baseball player Babe Ruth was born in Baltimore Maryland in 1895. Things to do after you get your medical card in Maryland: The #1 thing to do is visit Ocean City Boardwalk. It is surrounded by water and the boardwalk spans just under three miles. Tourists come for activities such as fishing, crabbing, swimming, boating, kayaking and sailing. Maryland is famous for Blue Crab and tourists flock to this area purely to try the famous crab cakes. The boardwalk contains restaurants, shopping, spas, art and history, breweries and the list goes on and on. And don’t forget the National Aquarium located at Chesapeake Bay. There is something for literally everyone! National Harbor is located on the Potomac River and boasts a 180 foot enclosed Ferris wheel which provides spectacular views of the river and you can even see the White House! For those interested in Art and History, there is the Walters Art Museum in Baltimore, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Antietam National Battlefield in Sharpsburg, Fort Henry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, and the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad Museum, also in Baltimore. For animal lovers be sure and visit the Maryland Zoo where you can visit more the 1,500 animals including elephants, chimpanzees, polar bears, and everything in between.