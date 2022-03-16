About Us: Doctors Of Cannabis (DOC) was founded with the primary focus and mission in mind for providing quality, dependable clinical care for people wishing to explore the many benefits of medical marijuana. * We make obtaining your cannabis card simple and hassle free through: Extensive Availability - Our doctors are available from 8am-11pm, 7 days per week. We work with your schedule! * Flexible Technology -The entire process can be completed with your mobile phone, tablet or computer. * No Strings Attached - We provide free consultations! You only pay for your appointment once you are approved by our licensed New York medical marijuana doctors. Who We Are: At DOC, our board-certified doctors have helped thousands of individuals suffering from bothersome health conditions understand the benefits of cannabis treatment. We not only offer the highest-quality care, but believe it’s equally as important to help our patients understand how to use medical marijuana safely to experience the relief they are looking for. We understand you may feel nervous or uncomfortable talking to a doctor about marijuana - we hear this a lot. Not to worry, our doctors and staff are well-educated in cannabis care and are non-judgmental. We are here to help you achieve your goals of using medical marijuana. Here’s what to expect when you work with us: 1. Submit your appointment request. 2. You’ll receive a message to complete your registration. 3. Talk to the doctor on your phone, tablet or computer. New York Fun Facts: The first ever United States Pizzeria was opened in New York in 1895. It’s name, Lombardi’s. Located just two miles from Central Park, the New York City Library is the third largest library in the world and has over 50 million books. The Statue of Liberty was shipped to the United States from France as 350 pieces in over 200 crates and took more than four months to assemble. There are 520 miles of coastline, that is more than Miami, Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco combined. Until early 1920’s, every person that wanted to move changed apartments all on the same day, May 1st. Due to the chaos and terrible traffic jams (horse-drawn moving vans) this custom was changed so that New Yorker’s can move any day they choose. Things to do after you get your medical card in New York: Experience the “roar” of Niagara Falls. Consisting of three separate water falls, the American Falls, the Horseshoe Falls and the Bridal Veil Falls, Niagara Falls is one of the most famous waterfalls in all of North America. You won’t want to miss it! If Niagara Falls isn’t enough water, spend some time at Adirondack Park. It contains over 10,000 lakes includes hiking, paddle boarding and white water rafting on the Moose River. If beaches is your thing, check out Montauk, The Hamptons. A laid back spot with stunning beaches where you can surf, fish or kayak. Don’t forget to check out the 200 year-old light house too. Saratoga Springs is a great spot with tree-lined victorian houses, colorful gardens and 18 mineral springs. If you are into spas and nature, this just might be the perfect spot for you. Seneca, Cayuga and Keuka Lakes region contains more than 100 wineries, distilleries and breweries. A great location to quench your thirst. Rochester, New York is great for exploring museums, galleries, historic landmarks, shopping and restaurants. Here you will also find the Erie Canal, Rochester Castle and the stunning Rochester Cathedral.