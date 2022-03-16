About Us: Doctors Of Cannabis (DOC) was founded with the primary focus and mission in mind for providing quality, dependable clinical care for people wishing to explore the many benefits of medical marijuana. * We make obtaining your cannabis card simple and hassle free through: Extensive Availability - Our doctors are available from 8am-11pm, 7 days per week. We work with your schedule! * Flexible Technology -The entire process can be completed with your mobile phone, tablet or computer. * No Strings Attached - We provide free consultations! You only pay for your appointment once you are approved by our licensed Ohio medical marijuana doctors. Who We Are: At DOC, our board-certified doctors have helped thousands of individuals suffering from bothersome health conditions understand the benefits of cannabis treatment. We not only offer the highest-quality care, but believe it’s equally as important to help our patients understand how to use medical marijuana safely to experience the relief they are looking for. We understand you may feel nervous or uncomfortable talking to a doctor about marijuana - we hear this a lot. Not to worry, our doctors and staff are well-educated in cannabis care and are non-judgmental. We are here to help you achieve your goals of using medical marijuana. Here’s what to expect when you work with us: 1. Submit your appointment request. 2. You’ll receive a message to complete your registration. 3. Talk to the doctor on your phone, tablet or computer. Ohio Fun Facts: Ohio measures roughly 200 miles from side to side and from top to bottom making is about as wide as it is tall. It is the birthplace of Orville and Wilbur, the Wright Brothers, making it the birthplace of aviation as well. Continuing aviation history, Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, is also from Ohio as was John Glenn, the oldest American to travel into space. Cleveland, Ohio installed the first traffic light in the U.S. on August 5, 1914. Wendy’s and Arby’s were both founded in Ohio. Duct Tape was invented in Avon, Ohio. The city holds an annual duct tape festival. Things to do after you get your medical card in Ohio: Cuyahoga Valley National Park was added in 2000 and is the only National Park in Ohio. This park is a refuge for native plants and wildlife. The Towpath Trail is a path you can walk or ride and follows the historic route of the Ohio and Erie Canal. The Cuyahoga River gives way to deep forests, rolling hills and open farmlands. You can also board the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Train for a ride from the historical Rockside Station in Independence down to the Northside Station in Akron. Ohio is home to 76 National Historic Sites and National Historic parks. Hocking Hills State Park is famous for its caves and waterfalls. There are many options for Nature Lovers to explore and enjoy. For music lovers, the place to be is the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame located on Cleveland’s waterfront. The Ohio Caverns is the largest in the state with more than two miles of winding underground passages waiting to be explored. Located in West Liberty, Ohio a sightseeing tour will take your from 30 feet to 103 feet below the surface. There is also a mining station where kids of all ages can mine for fossils and gems. Akron, Ohio is home to the nation’s sixth largest historic home that is open to the public. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens encompasses a 70 acre estate containing the Manor House with enchanted furnishings. Also located on the grounds are five buildings and historic gardens. There is also a gift shop and cafe on the property.