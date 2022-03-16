About Us: Doctors Of Cannabis (DOC) was founded with the primary focus and mission in mind for providing quality, dependable clinical care for people wishing to explore the many benefits of medical marijuana. * We make obtaining your cannabis card simple and hassle free through: Extensive Availability - Our doctors are available from 8am-11pm, 7 days per week. We work with your schedule! * Flexible Technology -The entire process can be completed with your mobile phone, tablet or computer. * No Strings Attached - We provide free consultations! You only pay for your appointment once you are approved by our licensed Pennsylvania medical marijuana doctors. Who We Are: At DOC, our board-certified doctors have helped thousands of individuals suffering from bothersome health conditions understand the benefits of cannabis treatment. We not only offer the highest-quality care, but believe it’s equally as important to help our patients understand how to use medical marijuana safely to experience the relief they are looking for. We understand you may feel nervous or uncomfortable talking to a doctor about marijuana - we hear this a lot. Not to worry, our doctors and staff are well-educated in cannabis care and are non-judgmental. We are here to help you achieve your goals of using medical marijuana. Here’s what to expect when you work with us: 1. Submit your appointment request. 2. You’ll receive a message to complete your registration. 3. Talk to the doctor on your phone, tablet or computer. Pennsylvania Fun Facts: The first piano was built in 1775 in Philadelphia by John Behrent. It was described as an extraordinary fine instrument, by the name of Piano Forte, made of mahogany in the manner of a harpsichord with hammers and several changes. Pittsburg built the first baseball stadium in 1909 and was named Forbes Field after General John Forbes, a French and Indian War hero. The final game was played on June 28, 1970, and the field was later demolished July 1971. The longest stone arch bridge in the world is the Rockville Bridge in Harrisburg. Spanning a total length of 3,820 feet, the bridge crosses the Susquehanna River and was completed in 1902 by the Pennsylvania Railroad. Benjamin Franklin founded the first public zoo in the United States - The Philadelphia Zoo. It is set among a 42 acre victorian garden with tree-lined walks and animal sculptures. It is the home to nearly 1,300 animals. It is also known for its botanical collection of over 500 plant species and its veterinary facilities. Things to do after you get your medical card in Pennsylvania: If your interest is architecture the Fallingwater, also known as the Kaufmann Residence, is a private home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and considered one of his best designs. Built in 1935 it features a structure that protrudes over a waterfall in Fayette County in Pennsylvania. It is the only major work done by Wright that is open to the public. Hershey Park located in Hershey, Pennsylvania is a 90 acre park and the main attraction in Hershey. Originally built in 1906, it continues to expand with over 70 attractions including a train, ferris wheel, roller coasters, water park and a zoo. For you dining pleasure visit one of the restaurants sure to have whatever suits your pallet. For history buffs, the Gettysburg National Military Park is a must see. The museum houses one of America’s largest collection of civil war weapons uniforms and personal items. There are programs, horseback rides and reenactments that make it one of the most interesting places to visit for history lovers. The Phipps Conservatory is fun for all ages. Located in Schenley Park of Pittsburg it contains 23 gardens such as a rooftop edible garden, children’s garden, Japanese garden and a victorian style conservatory glasshouse. The Philadelphia Museum of Art is home to one of the country’s biggest art collections. In addition to its art, it is also iconic due to its front steps feature in the Rocky movies. It features works of art from French Impressionism, the Renaissance, the Middle Ages and even present day.