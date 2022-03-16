About Us: Doctors Of Cannabis (DOC) was founded with the primary focus and mission in mind for providing quality, dependable clinical care for people wishing to explore the many benefits of medical marijuana. * We make obtaining your cannabis card simple and hassle free through: Extensive Availability - Our doctors are available from 8am-11pm, 7 days per week. We work with your schedule! * Flexible Technology -The entire process can be completed with your mobile phone, tablet or computer. * No Strings Attached - We provide free consultations! You only pay for your appointment once you are approved by our licensed Missouri medical marijuana doctors. Who We Are: At DOC, our board-certified doctors have helped thousands of individuals suffering from bothersome health conditions understand the benefits of cannabis treatment. We not only offer the highest-quality care, but believe it’s equally as important to help our patients understand how to use medical marijuana safely to experience the relief they are looking for. We understand you may feel nervous or uncomfortable talking to a doctor about marijuana - we hear this a lot. Not to worry, our doctors and staff are well-educated in cannabis care and are non-judgmental. We are here to help you achieve your goals of using medical marijuana. Here’s what to expect when you work with us: 1. Submit your appointment request. 2. You’ll receive a message to complete your registration. 3. Talk to the doctor on your phone, tablet or computer. Missouri Fun Facts: The first successful parachute jump took place in St. Louis in 1912. Kansas City, MO is second to Rome in its volume of fountains. The first fountain was built in 1904. There are now over 200 fountains earning its nickname “The City of Fountains”. Kansas City also has more miles of boulevards than Paris and more highways of freeway per capita than any metro area containing more than one million residents. The Gateway Arch located in St. Louis is 630 feet tall and is the country’s tallest monument. It was completed October 28, 1962. Its foundations are sunken 60 feet into the ground to withstand earthquakes and high winds and the structure can sway up to 18 inches. In 1904 visitors to the St. Louis World’s Fair were introduced to a new treat. An ice cream vendor ran out of cups and asked a neighboring vendors to fold his waffles into cones so they could be filled with ice cream, and the ice cream cone was invented. At this same fair a vendor named Richard Blechyden served tea with ice to help battle the heat inventing ice tea. You’re welcome. St. Joseph, Missouri, was the starting point for the famous Pony Express. Missouri has more than 6,000 known caves. Things to do after you get your medical card in Missouri: Of course, the Gateway Arch in Missouri is a must see for most people. Take a ride inside the structure to the top and gave out at the scenery including parks, bridges, buildings and the might Mississippi River. Don’t forget the visitor center located at the Arch where you can learn more about its construction. Lake of the Ozarks is another popular place to visit. The lake covers 54,000 acres and the shoreline stretches for 1,150 miles. Swimming, boating, rafting, hiking and camping are just some of the activities you an enjoy. Silver Dollar City is located in Branson, MO and is one of the biggest amusement parks in Missouri. Here you can take in live shows, ride thrilling roller coasters, watch artisans at work, ride a train, all while eating your way through the park. A very popular destination visited by people from all over the world. While in Branson be sure to visit Top of the Rock, Dogwood Canyon, Table Rock Lake, or book a live show. Branson is family friendly and has something for everyone. Hermann Wine Trail stretches for more than 25 miles with a trolley that connects all of the store and villas along the way. There is plenty of wine tasting along with shopping and sightseeing. You can even stay the night in a cozy bed-and-breakfast. It is a top 10 destination, so be sure and put it on your “bucket list”. Springfield, MO is the original home to Bass Pro and everything Johnny Morris. Take in the Wonders of Wildlife aquarium and museum, voted #1 in North America. Nature lovers will want to take in the Katy Trail covering 240 miles along the Missouri River. The trail offers multiple opportunities for outdoor adventures. It is used by hikers, joggers, cyclists, dog walkers and more.