About Us: Doctors Of Cannabis (DOC) was founded with the primary focus and mission in mind for providing quality, dependable clinical care for people wishing to explore the many benefits of medical marijuana. * We make obtaining your cannabis card simple and hassle free through: Extensive Availability - Our doctors are available from 8am-11pm, 7 days per week. We work with your schedule! * Flexible Technology -The entire process can be completed with your mobile phone, tablet or computer. * No Strings Attached - We provide free consultations! You only pay for your appointment once you are approved by our licensed Illinois medical marijuana doctors. Who We Are: At DOC, our board-certified doctors have helped thousands of individuals suffering from bothersome health conditions understand the benefits of cannabis treatment. We not only offer the highest-quality care, but believe it’s equally as important to help our patients understand how to use medical marijuana safely to experience the relief they are looking for. We understand you may feel nervous or uncomfortable talking to a doctor about marijuana - we hear this a lot. Not to worry, our doctors and staff are well-educated in cannabis care and are non-judgmental. We are here to help you achieve your goals of using medical marijuana. Here’s what to expect when you work with us: 1. Submit your appointment request. 2. You’ll receive a message to complete your registration. 3. Talk to the doctor on your phone, tablet or computer. Illinois Fun Facts: Skyscrapers were invented in Illinois with the 1885 Home Insurance Building in Chicago being the first. The Sears Tower is the tallest building in America and also in Chicago. Illinois produces more nuclear energy than any other state in the country. Products invented in Illinois include the mechanical dishwasher, zipper, pinball machine, barbed wire, vacuum cleaners, yellow pencils and brownies. Twinkies were also invented in River Forest, IL in 1930. Illinois is known as the “Land of Lincoln” however, Abraham Lincoln was not born in Illinois. Ronald Reagan is the only U.S. President to have been born in Illinois. Larger than life exhibits can be found in Illinois such as: the world’s largest rocking chair, a statue of the world’s tallest man, the world’s largest golf tee, world’s largest ketchup bottle, world’s largest wind chime, world’s largest pitch fork, world’s largest Tiffany dome, world’s largest wooden shoes, world’s largest mailbox, world’s largest rail splitter covered wagon, and the largest cross in America. Things to do after you get your medical card in Illinois: Visit the Hippie Memorial located in Arcola. It is the world’s only memorial to hippies and measures 60 feet long. Anderson Japanese Gardens located in Rockford is a 12 acre botanical garden known to be among the highest quality Japanese gardens in the U.S. It is a peaceful spot decorated with colorful flowers and trees, wooden bridges and koi-filled ponds. There is also a restaurant where you can stop to get a bite to eat while enjoying the beautiful surroundings. The Dana Thomas House located in Springfield, Illinois, is an example of Frank Lloyd Wright’s “prairie period” dwellings. This home has organic architecture but with a Japanese flair. Tours available. Grosse Point Lighthouse was built in 1873 following several shipping disasters. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1976 and is located in Evanston. The #1 attraction that locals and visitors frequent is the Willis Tower Skydeck. From the top you can see up to 50 miles over four state as well as Lake Michigan. Starved Rock State Park is a 2,600 acre wilderness established in 1911. This park is a “must do” for avid hikers who enjoy incredible scenic overlooks and iconic bluffs.