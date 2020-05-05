DoctorsRx Medical Centers - Crystal River
DoctorsRx Medical Centers - Crystal River

Crystal River, FL
758.8 miles away
About this clinic

DoctorsRx Medical Centers - Crystal River

> Still open 7 days a week during the Covid Emergency > Money back guarantee if not approved > Fastest Medical MMJ Cards in Florida > Telemedicine and Online Appointments > Starting as low as $89 > Appointments within 24 hours > Our staff can obtain your Medical Records for you > Free phone consultation > Basic & VIP Programs available Founded by Oncology(cancer) doctors, we are #1 Florida Certified Medical Marijuana Doctor office offering the fastest, affordable Medical Marijuana Cards in the State with 42 convenient locations across Florida, one near you. We have a mostly online/phone process to keep you safe during this Covid19 Emergency. We have thousands of amazing success stories every year since 2016. Medical Evaluations start at just $89. We are open 7 days a week including weekends from 9am to 7pm. Get started quickly, as early as today or tomorrow. Don't worry about getting your medical records, we will get them for you. If you don't have medical records we may be able to still help you get your card. Get relief from your suffering now. Call us today to learn more and for a free initial consultation! #Keywords, #1 marijuana doctor, fastest mmj card in florida, marijuana card, florida card, #1 cannabis doctor, cannabis card, medical card, #1 Florida medical marijuana card, #1 Florida medical marijuana card, crystal river, homosassa, inglis, beverly hills, lecanto, hernando, inverness, floral city #Keywords, chronic pain, anxiety, depression, back pain, neck pain, muscle spasms, migraines, headaches, arthritis, knee pain, shoulder pain, neuropathy, ibs, crohns, ulcerative colitis, glaucoma, seizures, cancer, epilepsy, hiv, aids, ptsd, post traumatice stress disorder, lyme disease, als, lou gehrigs, hepatitis c, lyme disease, sickle cell, multiple sclerosis, parkinsons disease, muscular dystrophy, fibromyalgia, neuralgia, terminal illness

Leafly member since 2020

1801 NW US Hwy 19, Crystal River, FL
Debit cards acceptedADA accessibleVeteran discount24/7 verificationMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 7pm
monday
9am - 7pm
tuesday
9am - 7pm
wednesday
9am - 7pm
thursday
9am - 7pm
friday
9am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 7pm

1 Review of DoctorsRx Medical Centers - Crystal River

1.0
Quality
1.0
Service
1.0
Atmosphere