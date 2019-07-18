Dr. Green Relief Las Vegas Marijuana Doctors provide compassionate and affordable Nevada Medical Marijuana Card Evaluations. You can expect to meet with a doctor that understands the many benefits of recommending medical marijuana for your condition. Our well qualified physicians will help you establish the neccessary medical records required to obtain your Nevada Medical Marijuana Card. Our friendly staff is available to take your call from 9am-9pm daily. Please call to schedule your appointment! Pricing: $125 Without Previous Records $80 With Previous Medical Records