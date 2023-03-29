We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Favorite
CLINIC
MEDICAL
Elevate Holistics - Ardmore Telehealth
Ardmore, OK
3.5
(
2 reviews
)
1137.9 miles away
Open until 6:30pm CT
about
reviews
appointment
2 Reviews of Elevate Holistics - Ardmore Telehealth
3.5
(
2
)
3.5
Quality
3.5
Service
3.5
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
March 29, 2023
S........4
Don't fall for premium service, because they took over 8 days to complete my application. I even had to message them to finish it.
read full review
September 6, 2021
t........k
I Highly recommend Elevate Holistics ! They went Above and Beyond to answer all my Questions! The Doctor was Outstanding!
read full review
Home
Doctors
Oklahoma
Ardmore
Elevate Holistics - Ardmore Telehealth