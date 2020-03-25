Elevate Holistics - Miami Telehealth
Elevate Holistics - Miami Telehealth

Miami, OK
957.6 miles away
About this clinic

Elevate Holistics - Miami Telehealth

$75 online physician recommendations from home! Use the coupon LEAFLY to reduce the retail price on the website. Optional $25 OMMA full-service set-up fee where we complete your application to OMMA on your behalf. Elevate Holistics is an online medical marijuana clinic that provides an affordable and friendly way for patients to visit with cannabis certified doctors from the comfort of their own home. We even offer medical marijuana patients assistance with OMMA's application process. For $75 and in less than 30-minutes, you can be communicating with a board-certified physician from your own home. We’ll guide you through each step of the medical marijuana evaluation process, even offering recommendations and information about the best cannabis dispensaries in your area. View our available appointments and select the time and date that works best for you to get medical cannabis certified. Call today to get scheduled!

Leafly member since 2020

Followers: 2
Miami, OK
Send a message
Call 918.879.6155
Visit website
License 2019041907
Debit cards accepted, ADA accessible, Veteran discount, Medical

Hours (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
8:30am - 6:30pm
tuesday
8:30am - 6:30pm
wednesday
8:30am - 6:30pm
thursday
8:30am - 6:30pm
friday
8:30am - 6:30pm
saturday
1pm - 3pm

