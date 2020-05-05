Elevate Holistics - Telemedicine Missouri
St. LouisMissouri
695.1 miles away

$125 online physician recommendations from home! Optional $30 full-service set-up fee where we turn in your application to DHSS on your behalf. Elevate Holistics is an online medical marijuana clinic that provides an affordable and friendly way for patients to visit with cannabis certified doctors from the comfort of their own home. We even offer medical marijuana patients assistance with DHSS's application process. You won't find an easier and more compliant system to get your certification. With over 300 5-star reviews on Google, we will do what needs to be done to get you your certification. For $125 and in less than 30-minutes, you can be communicating with a local licensed cannabis physician from your own home. We’ll guide you through each step of the medical marijuana evaluation process, even offering recommendations and information about the best cannabis dispensaries in your area. View our available appointments and select the time and date that works best for you to get medical cannabis certified. Visit our website or call today to get scheduled! Want to become a connected dispensary? Call today!

Leafly member since 2020

Followers: 116
9919 Watson Rd., St. Louis, MO
License 2019041907
Debit cards acceptedADA accessibleVeteran discountOffers physical cardsMedical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 6:30pm
tuesday
9am - 6:30pm
wednesday
9am - 6:30pm
thursday
9am - 6:30pm
friday
9am - 6:30pm
saturday
Closed

253 Reviews of Elevate Holistics - Telemedicine Missouri

5.0
Quality
4.9
Service
4.9
Atmosphere
